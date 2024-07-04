Previous
Mirror, Mirror on the Wall...

...who's the fairest of them all? I love this combo of purple coneflowers (echinacea) and orange daylilies. (And Sue @susiemc, this is actually the first week that I have seen the echinacea, so I hope you see it soon)
Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Peter ace
Wonderful low down perspective, closeup detail and colour Heather Fav:)
July 4th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 4th, 2024  
