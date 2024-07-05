Sign up
Previous
Photo 1114
Out in Front
And now the orange daylilies out in front with the purple coneflowers taking a back seat. Either way, I love them together.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1114
photos
66
followers
29
following
305% complete
View this month »
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th July 2024 4:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
echinacea
,
orange daylilies "purple coneflowers
Susan Klassen
ace
So lovely and colourful! Fav.
July 5th, 2024
