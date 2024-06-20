Sign up
Photo 1099
Some Lightness
Some lightness to cool the mind if not the body (day three of our current heat wave)
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
8
5
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1099
photos
67
followers
29
following
301% complete
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
Views
10
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
20th June 2024 2:27am
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
summer
,
bloody cranesbill
,
bloody geranium
Susan Klassen
ace
Very pretty. Hope it cools down for you.
June 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty and dainty ! - nicely captured against the green bokeh ! so sorry you are suffering with the heat , hope it will cool down soon for you , .All of a sudden we have also had a hot sunny day - !! fav
June 20th, 2024
Heather
ace
@dailypix
Thanks, Susan. The heat wave is predicted to break over the weekend- fingers crossed! :-)
June 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
So pretty, Heather! Praying for a break in the heat for you there! We have had rain for day but it is finally nice and with moderate temperatures.
June 20th, 2024
Heather
ace
@beryl
@bjywamer
Thank you Beryl and Barb. And I'm happy to hear that you are both getting nice weather- finally!
June 20th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the comp and beautiful flowers.
June 21st, 2024
wendy frost
ace
A very pretty capture with the bright pink flowers against the the green background.Yes a lovely warm day here at last and no wind for a change. I hope you get the cooler weather very soon.
June 21st, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 21st, 2024
