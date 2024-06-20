Previous
Some Lightness by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1099

Some Lightness

Some lightness to cool the mind if not the body (day three of our current heat wave)
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Susan Klassen ace
Very pretty. Hope it cools down for you.
June 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty and dainty ! - nicely captured against the green bokeh ! so sorry you are suffering with the heat , hope it will cool down soon for you , .All of a sudden we have also had a hot sunny day - !! fav
June 20th, 2024  
Heather ace
@dailypix Thanks, Susan. The heat wave is predicted to break over the weekend- fingers crossed! :-)
June 20th, 2024  
Barb ace
So pretty, Heather! Praying for a break in the heat for you there! We have had rain for day but it is finally nice and with moderate temperatures.
June 20th, 2024  
Heather ace
@beryl @bjywamer Thank you Beryl and Barb. And I'm happy to hear that you are both getting nice weather- finally!
June 20th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the comp and beautiful flowers.
June 21st, 2024  
wendy frost ace
A very pretty capture with the bright pink flowers against the the green background.Yes a lovely warm day here at last and no wind for a change. I hope you get the cooler weather very soon.
June 21st, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 21st, 2024  
