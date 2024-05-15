Sign up
Previous
Photo 1063
Coming and Going
A nice opportunity for a half-and-half, but a sad reminder that spring blossoms are near the end (for this year)
15th May 2024
15th May 24
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1063
photos
66
followers
28
following
291% complete
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
15th May 2024 5:10am
Tags
green
,
grass
,
pink
,
spring
,
blossoms
,
mayhalf-2024
Jo Worboys
Poignant but at least we have Summer ahead of us Heather
May 15th, 2024
Heather
ace
@365projectorgjoworboys
So true, Jo!
May 15th, 2024
