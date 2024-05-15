Previous
Coming and Going by 365projectorgheatherb
Coming and Going

A nice opportunity for a half-and-half, but a sad reminder that spring blossoms are near the end (for this year)
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jo Worboys
Poignant but at least we have Summer ahead of us Heather
May 15th, 2024  
Heather ace
@365projectorgjoworboys So true, Jo!
May 15th, 2024  
