Previous
Photo 1064
The Royal Ones
Irises are blooming!
16th May 2024
16th May 24
4
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
spring
,
iris
Jo Worboys
That's great lighting Heather a very sunny day?
May 16th, 2024
Lesley
ace
So very pretty. I took some shots of these today but they’re not a patch on yours. Fav
May 16th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful shot - love the light and focus on the fragile petals , and a great bokeh and dof ! Big fav
May 16th, 2024
Heather
ace
@365projectorgjoworboys
@tinley23
@beryl
Thank you, Jo, Lesley, and Beryl! And yes, Jo, we had a beautiful sunny day today! The conditions were perfect! :-)
May 16th, 2024
