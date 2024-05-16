Previous
The Royal Ones by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1064

The Royal Ones

Irises are blooming!
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo Worboys
That's great lighting Heather a very sunny day?
May 16th, 2024  
Lesley ace
So very pretty. I took some shots of these today but they’re not a patch on yours. Fav
May 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful shot - love the light and focus on the fragile petals , and a great bokeh and dof ! Big fav
May 16th, 2024  
Heather ace
@365projectorgjoworboys @tinley23 @beryl Thank you, Jo, Lesley, and Beryl! And yes, Jo, we had a beautiful sunny day today! The conditions were perfect! :-)
May 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise