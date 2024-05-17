Previous
Spring Colours by 365projectorgheatherb
Spring Colours

Bright colours on a rainy day with the eastern redbud still in its pink bloom and the trees now fully in green leaf. This yellow walker completed the scene for me.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Heather

Ingrid
Lovely details! I like the yellow and pink popping out!
May 17th, 2024  
