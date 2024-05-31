Previous
Sunset Hues by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1079

Sunset Hues

This yellow iris caught my eye with its sunset hues at its base. I love the mix of colours here.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Barb ace
Wonderful capture of this most lovely iris, Heather!
May 31st, 2024  
Peter ace
Wonderful perspective, closeup detail and colour Heather standing out well against the background, Fav:)
May 31st, 2024  
KV ace
Gorgeous detail... so crisp and lovely.
May 31st, 2024  
Lesley ace
Stunning detail.
May 31st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful close-up , such a soft yellow, Beautiful against the dark background ! fav .
May 31st, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Much more subtle lighting makes the yellow a deeper colour. Nice one Heather
May 31st, 2024  
