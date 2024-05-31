Sign up
Previous
Photo 1079
Sunset Hues
This yellow iris caught my eye with its sunset hues at its base. I love the mix of colours here.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
6
6
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1079
photos
64
followers
28
following
295% complete
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
31st May 2024 4:02am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
spring
,
iris
,
summer
Barb
ace
Wonderful capture of this most lovely iris, Heather!
May 31st, 2024
Peter
ace
Wonderful perspective, closeup detail and colour Heather standing out well against the background, Fav:)
May 31st, 2024
KV
ace
Gorgeous detail... so crisp and lovely.
May 31st, 2024
Lesley
ace
Stunning detail.
May 31st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful close-up , such a soft yellow, Beautiful against the dark background ! fav .
May 31st, 2024
Jo Worboys
Much more subtle lighting makes the yellow a deeper colour. Nice one Heather
May 31st, 2024
