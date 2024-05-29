Previous
Yellow Iris by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1077

Yellow Iris

The sun is back and these yellow irises are soaking it up.
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
295% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely and bright , beautifully captured in the sunlight ! fav
May 30th, 2024  
