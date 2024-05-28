Sign up
Previous
Photo 1076
Finding Jewels
When life gives you rain, find jewels (amid the wild sage)
28th May 2024
28th May 24
4
3
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1076
photos
65
followers
28
following
294% complete
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
28th May 2024 4:57am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
purple
,
spring
,
summer
,
water droplets
,
wild sage
Lesley
ace
Ah lovely
May 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I can smell that wonderful wild Sage - such a beautiful purple/lavender colour. and the water droplets are divine ! Such a heavy showers all day today here - meaning the weeds are having a merry time in the garden ! Its about time we had a little more settled Summer weather by now ! Sorry that similar weather is with you too !! fav
May 28th, 2024
KV
ace
Love that big water droplet in the middle of all that luscious green and purple.
May 28th, 2024
Barb
ace
Marvelous, Heather! You have a great eye for seeing and capturing beauty that many of us might pass unnoticed! Fav
May 28th, 2024
