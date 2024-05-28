Previous
Finding Jewels by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1076

Finding Jewels

When life gives you rain, find jewels (amid the wild sage)
28th May 2024 28th May 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
294% complete

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah lovely
May 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I can smell that wonderful wild Sage - such a beautiful purple/lavender colour. and the water droplets are divine ! Such a heavy showers all day today here - meaning the weeds are having a merry time in the garden ! Its about time we had a little more settled Summer weather by now ! Sorry that similar weather is with you too !! fav
May 28th, 2024  
KV ace
Love that big water droplet in the middle of all that luscious green and purple.
May 28th, 2024  
Barb ace
Marvelous, Heather! You have a great eye for seeing and capturing beauty that many of us might pass unnoticed! Fav
May 28th, 2024  
