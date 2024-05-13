Sign up
Photo 1061
Anyone Home?
I was curious which bird built this, but no one seemed to be at home today.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
3
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1061
photos
66
followers
28
following
290% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
13th May 2024 2:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
bird's nest
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Curious ! - must be some modern chick with all those plastic streamers hanging from the nest????
May 13th, 2024
KV
ace
Interesting decorations on the nest… I thought some of it was cloth becauseut see that dome is plastic. Sometimes I put Sugar’s fur in a suet feeder and let the birds use it in their nests. I saw the nuthatch take some of it and fly away.
May 13th, 2024
Heather
ace
@kvphoto
@beryl
Yes, I guess this is what it means to build a nest in the city with plastic streamers and whatever else is available. KV, I love that you make Sugar's fur available for nesting material. That's so clever!
May 13th, 2024
