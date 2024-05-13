Previous
Anyone Home? by 365projectorgheatherb
Anyone Home?

I was curious which bird built this, but no one seemed to be at home today.
Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Curious ! - must be some modern chick with all those plastic streamers hanging from the nest????
May 13th, 2024  
KV ace
Interesting decorations on the nest… I thought some of it was cloth becauseut see that dome is plastic. Sometimes I put Sugar’s fur in a suet feeder and let the birds use it in their nests. I saw the nuthatch take some of it and fly away.
May 13th, 2024  
Heather ace
@kvphoto @beryl Yes, I guess this is what it means to build a nest in the city with plastic streamers and whatever else is available. KV, I love that you make Sugar's fur available for nesting material. That's so clever!
May 13th, 2024  
