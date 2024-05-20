Sign up
Photo 1068
Double Sunlight
Sun and yellow daylilies: double sunlight on a summery spring day.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1068
photos
66
followers
28
following
292% complete
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
20th May 2024 5:43am
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
spring
,
daylilies
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautifully lit in the sunlight and pops on the dark background - Beautifully composed ! fav
May 20th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
And kind of a half and half too.
May 20th, 2024
Jo Worboys
Instant fav, beautiful lighting Heather giving off a warm glow
May 20th, 2024
