Double Sunlight by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1068

Double Sunlight

Sun and yellow daylilies: double sunlight on a summery spring day.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautifully lit in the sunlight and pops on the dark background - Beautifully composed ! fav
May 20th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
And kind of a half and half too.
May 20th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Instant fav, beautiful lighting Heather giving off a warm glow
May 20th, 2024  
