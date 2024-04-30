Sign up
Photo 1048
To See the Future
Blossoms- pink cherry and white pear. These trees are growing at the front of our building. Many years ago, a landscaper or two envisioned this beautiful spring scene.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1048
Canon EOS M5
30th April 2024 4:27am
white
pink
spring
cherry
pear
blossoms
Lesley
So pretty against the white blossom background
April 30th, 2024
