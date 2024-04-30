Previous
To See the Future by 365projectorgheatherb
To See the Future

Blossoms- pink cherry and white pear. These trees are growing at the front of our building. Many years ago, a landscaper or two envisioned this beautiful spring scene.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
So pretty against the white blossom background
April 30th, 2024  
