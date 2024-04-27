Previous
Cherry Blossoms- All by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1045

Cherry Blossoms- All

Cherry blossoms in all stages and in all colours from deep pink, to light pink, to white. I love them all!
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
So beautiful. Such a joyful season.
April 27th, 2024  
Heather ace
@tinley23 It really is, Lesley! People are out and about taking photos galore of the cherry blossoms- posing, smiling, laughing, engaging! I wish we could keep this good feeling going all year :-)
April 27th, 2024  
Barb ace
Oh, so lovely!!
April 27th, 2024  
