The Grand Finale by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1057

The Grand Finale

These crabapple blossoms give quite a show with their deep pink, but they are the last of the fruit blossoms to bloom. A bittersweet time.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
CC Folk ace
Oh, so pretty! I love the canopy of pink blooms with the green background. Fav.
May 9th, 2024  
*lynn ace
simply delightful! fav
May 9th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
These are beautiful!
May 9th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the vibrant color.
May 9th, 2024  
