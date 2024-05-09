Sign up
Photo 1057
The Grand Finale
These crabapple blossoms give quite a show with their deep pink, but they are the last of the fruit blossoms to bloom. A bittersweet time.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
4
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1057
photos
66
followers
28
following
289% complete
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
9th May 2024 3:58am
Tags
pink
,
spring
,
crabapple
,
blossoms
CC Folk
ace
Oh, so pretty! I love the canopy of pink blooms with the green background. Fav.
May 9th, 2024
*lynn
ace
simply delightful! fav
May 9th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
These are beautiful!
May 9th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the vibrant color.
May 9th, 2024
