Previous
A Sparrow in a Pear Tree by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1055

A Sparrow in a Pear Tree

Pear blossoms and house sparrows might not be as flashy as other blooms and birds, but they are a lovely combo.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise