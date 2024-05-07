Sign up
Previous
Photo 1055
A Sparrow in a Pear Tree
Pear blossoms and house sparrows might not be as flashy as other blooms and birds, but they are a lovely combo.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1055
photos
66
followers
28
following
289% complete
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
7th May 2024 5:40am
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
pear
,
sparrow
,
blossoms
