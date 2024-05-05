Previous
Pink Glow by 365projectorgheatherb
Pink Glow

Eastern redbud is blooming now. I love the pink glow cast by these little blossoms.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. I love it when they bloom at our local park.
May 5th, 2024  
Heather
@shutterbug49 Me, too! They just started to bloom in the last couple of days :-)
May 5th, 2024  
Lesley
So pretty. It looks like a lovely place for a stroll and a sit
May 5th, 2024  
Heather
@tinley23 It really is, Lesley! A few years ago, the park underwent a massive landscaping upgrade. Now we have long rows of benches all along the walkways.
May 5th, 2024  
