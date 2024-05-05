Sign up
Photo 1053
Photo 1053
Pink Glow
Eastern redbud is blooming now. I love the pink glow cast by these little blossoms.
5th May 2024
5th May 24
4
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1053
photos
66
followers
28
following
288% complete
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
5th May 2024 5:03am
Tags
pink
,
spring
,
park
,
blossoms
,
eastern redbud
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. I love it when they bloom at our local park.
May 5th, 2024
Heather
ace
@shutterbug49
Me, too! They just started to bloom in the last couple of days :-)
May 5th, 2024
Lesley
ace
So pretty. It looks like a lovely place for a stroll and a sit
May 5th, 2024
Heather
ace
@tinley23
It really is, Lesley! A few years ago, the park underwent a massive landscaping upgrade. Now we have long rows of benches all along the walkways.
May 5th, 2024
