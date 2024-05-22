Previous
Stopping Time by 365projectorgheatherb
Stopping Time

Another capture of purple irises because they are so beautiful and will be gone soon. Stopping time for a moment.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful velvety petals. Now you will have the photo to enjoy, even after the flowers have withered and died.
May 22nd, 2024  
