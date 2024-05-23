Previous
Acrobats at Work by 365projectorgheatherb
Acrobats at Work

Bees feeding on the allium on a sunny day, moving from plant to plant with the grace of an acrobat.
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Barb ace
Great focus on the flower and the bee, Heather, and wonderful bokeh!
May 23rd, 2024  
Heather ace
@bjywamer Thank you, Barb! :-)
May 23rd, 2024  
