Previous
Photo 1071
Acrobats at Work
Bees feeding on the allium on a sunny day, moving from plant to plant with the grace of an acrobat.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
Views
3
2
1
365
Canon EOS M5
23rd May 2024 4:33am
flowers
,
bee
,
spring
,
bokeh
,
summer
,
allium
,
giant onion
Barb
ace
Great focus on the flower and the bee, Heather, and wonderful bokeh!
May 23rd, 2024
Heather
ace
@bjywamer
Thank you, Barb! :-)
May 23rd, 2024
