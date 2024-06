A Rose Garden Legacy

This is part of a rose garden tucked away in a quiet courtyard shared by the university and a Catholic parish. I learned from Sheila, who works in a nearby building and who joined me in taking photos, that this garden was the idea of one of the priests who recently passed away. He designed it with the idea of creating a medieval garden, a place for visitors to find quiet and sustenance. (Thank you to Sheila, who explained all of this to me.)