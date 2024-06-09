A Second Life

This bench was once a 200-year-old white oak in the park. When it was cut down, five years ago, the neighbourhood association and a local woodworking artist, Robert Jarvis, worked to give the oak tree a second life. Jarvis designed the bench with two sides, hoping it would encourage strangers to talk together while sitting on the bench. He was also inspired in this adaptation by the British architect Edwin Lutyens.



Note: If you look closely, you will see a red-winged blackbird perched on top of the bench- waiting for some company perhaps.