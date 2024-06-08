Previous
You Go First! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1087

You Go First!

Two common grackles checking out this little waterfalls.
8th June 2024

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

Barb
Clever title, Heather! :-) I didn't realize that grackles have that deep blue on their heads...
June 8th, 2024  
Heather
@bjywamer Hi Barb. Yes, I was hoping to get a shot to show the iridescence of the blue, but it was a cloudy day today. Another time. :-)
June 8th, 2024  
