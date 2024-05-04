Previous
A Good Show by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1052

A Good Show

Japanese flowering quince and forsythia- still giving a good show as they near the end for another spring
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
288% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Such a beautiful colour. Coral I’d say. Lovely.
May 4th, 2024  
Heather ace
@tinley23 Yes, "coral" would be right, Lesley. I have trouble capturing reds, but this shot is true to life for the colour :-)
May 4th, 2024  
amyK ace
I love quince; such a great color against the forsythia
May 5th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Quince flowers seem to come in the most beautiful shades of coral and salmon. Had one in my garden growing up but not here in my garden.
May 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise