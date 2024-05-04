Sign up
Previous
Photo 1052
A Good Show
Japanese flowering quince and forsythia- still giving a good show as they near the end for another spring
4th May 2024
4th May 24
4
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1052
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th May 2024 6:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
bokeh
,
quince
,
blossoms
,
forsythia
Lesley
ace
Such a beautiful colour. Coral I’d say. Lovely.
May 4th, 2024
Heather
ace
@tinley23
Yes, "coral" would be right, Lesley. I have trouble capturing reds, but this shot is true to life for the colour :-)
May 4th, 2024
amyK
ace
I love quince; such a great color against the forsythia
May 5th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Quince flowers seem to come in the most beautiful shades of coral and salmon. Had one in my garden growing up but not here in my garden.
May 5th, 2024
