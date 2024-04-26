Sign up
Previous
Photo 1044
A Place for Reflection
Back to my favorite cemetery to capture beautiful spring blossoms on this sunny day. I loved this sign, too!
(Look Joanne
@gardencat
, forsythia- so much of it here!)
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
spring
cemetery
forsythia
mount pleasant cemetery
