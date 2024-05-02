Sign up
Photo 1050
Look at Me!
Not to be undone by the cherry blossoms, the Japanese flowering quince says, "Look at me!"
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
1
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1050
photos
66
followers
28
following
287% complete
View this month »
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
2nd May 2024 5:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
quince
,
blossoms
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aren't they so beautiful - such a lovely rich colour and delightful pretty shaped flowers ! fav
May 2nd, 2024
