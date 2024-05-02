Previous
Look at Me! by 365projectorgheatherb
Look at Me!

Not to be undone by the cherry blossoms, the Japanese flowering quince says, "Look at me!"
Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aren't they so beautiful - such a lovely rich colour and delightful pretty shaped flowers ! fav
May 2nd, 2024  
