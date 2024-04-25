Previous
Taking the Time by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1043

Taking the Time

A cool day and the cherry blossoms are a little past their peak, but there is still so much to admire.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
285% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Lovely red tulips against the white blossoms
April 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise