Previous
Missing the Tulips by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1041

Missing the Tulips

I prefer to walk on the side of the street with the flowers, but I guess if you're in a hurry...
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
285% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A man on a mission !! no time to admire the flowers !! Such a beautiful bed of delicate coloured tulips - he is missing so much !
April 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise