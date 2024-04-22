Sign up
Photo 1040
The Quince are Out!
Love these quince embedded with the forsythia!
Note to self: Don't try to take a picture in the sun after getting eye drops from the optometrist :-)
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
flowers
,
spring
,
quince
,
forsythia
Lesley
ace
Ah so beautiful
April 22nd, 2024
