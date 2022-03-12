Sign up
268 / 365
A Dusting
Yesterday's snow has amounted to a dusting, but a drop in temperature means that it will stay for a few days. This has been one snowy and cold winter! I hope the buds survive this round.
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
268
photos
32
followers
26
following
73% complete
View this month »
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
12th March 2022 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
trees
,
stone fence
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful scene. I love the curved wall and textures.
March 13th, 2022
