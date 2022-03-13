Previous
Next
Going the Wrong Way by 365projectorgheatherb
269 / 365

Going the Wrong Way

Okay...I'll stop thinking that spring has come: snow, cold temperatures, and ice skaters at city hall. A nice winter day.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise