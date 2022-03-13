Sign up
269 / 365
Going the Wrong Way
Okay...I'll stop thinking that spring has come: snow, cold temperatures, and ice skaters at city hall. A nice winter day.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
269
photos
32
followers
26
following
73% complete
View this month »
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
13th March 2022 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
toronto
,
skaters
,
ice skaters
