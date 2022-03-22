Previous
Any Peanuts? by 365projectorgheatherb
278 / 365

Any Peanuts?

This squirrel was not timid at all. It offered a number of poses, probably hoping for some peanuts more than anything.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

Pyrrhula
So cute, Funny tittle. Fav.
March 22nd, 2022  
