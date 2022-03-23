Previous
A Patch of Spring by 365projectorgheatherb
279 / 365

A Patch of Spring

Temperatures have been swinging wildly the last few weeks, but even on a cold and rainy day like today, I found another sign of spring: a little patch of snowdrops.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Heather

