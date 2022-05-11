Previous
Full Regalia by 365projectorgheatherb
Full Regalia

This male red winged blackbird is showing off its red (and yellow) shoulder patches as it belts out its distinctive mating call. Some males show off even more red. (It's a continuing challenge of mine to get such a capture.)
Heather

