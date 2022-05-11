Sign up
328 / 365
Full Regalia
This male red winged blackbird is showing off its red (and yellow) shoulder patches as it belts out its distinctive mating call. Some males show off even more red. (It's a continuing challenge of mine to get such a capture.)
11th May 2022
11th May 22
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
328
photos
36
followers
26
following
89% complete
View this month »
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
11th May 2022 5:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
red winged blackbird
