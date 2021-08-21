Previous
Next
Apse of the Fisherman's Church by 4rky
Photo 784

Apse of the Fisherman's Church

Tucked away in the centre of Brighton on a street more commonly associated with stag and hen parties and nights out, the entrance to the St Paul's is easy to miss.

It opened in 1848 as a mission church for Brighton's impoverished fishermen and their families. It provides a good example of 19th Century Gothic Revival architecture and has many beautiful stained glass windows.

It is often attended by prime ministers and party leaders during political conferences in Brighton.

It is also used by the Safe Space scheme to provide help to drunken clubbers on Friday and Saturday nights.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

4rky

ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated. June 2019 - Now have two...
215% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
It's a beautiful church and you've captured this wonderfully
August 25th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Oh wow, so colourful
August 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise