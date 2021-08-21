Apse of the Fisherman's Church

Tucked away in the centre of Brighton on a street more commonly associated with stag and hen parties and nights out, the entrance to the St Paul's is easy to miss.



It opened in 1848 as a mission church for Brighton's impoverished fishermen and their families. It provides a good example of 19th Century Gothic Revival architecture and has many beautiful stained glass windows.



It is often attended by prime ministers and party leaders during political conferences in Brighton.



It is also used by the Safe Space scheme to provide help to drunken clubbers on Friday and Saturday nights.

