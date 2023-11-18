Sign up
Photo 1057
Photo 1057
Path to Prebends
Its been a long time since I visited Durham.
This is the path to Prebends bridge that crosses the River Wear and allows access to the peninsula on which the small city of Durham is built.
The last time I visited this was all cobblestones.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
1
1
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
1918
photos
118
followers
141
following
289% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot S95
Taken
18th November 2023 3:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A stunning capture of this wonderful path, such gorgeous colours and a beautiful scene.
December 6th, 2023
