Path to Prebends by 4rky
Photo 1057

Path to Prebends

Its been a long time since I visited Durham.

This is the path to Prebends bridge that crosses the River Wear and allows access to the peninsula on which the small city of Durham is built.

The last time I visited this was all cobblestones.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Diana ace
A stunning capture of this wonderful path, such gorgeous colours and a beautiful scene.
December 6th, 2023  
