365 meet up! by 4rky
365 meet up!

A lovely day meeting other 365ers: @30pics4jackiesdiamond, @jacqbb, @wakelys and @davemockford.
A ruined castle, great views, delightful company, delicious food and sunshine all day long :)
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

4rky

Lesley ace
How lovely. Glad you had a great time.
June 16th, 2022  
