Previous
Next
Ripples and Reflections by 4rky
Photo 918

Ripples and Reflections

So focussed on the reflections that I missed the heron!
Note to self: Pay more attention!
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

4rky

ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated. June 2019 - Now have two...
253% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani
Me too if you hadn’t mentioned it! Very cool reflections
November 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise