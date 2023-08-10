Previous
Castle Street Ford by 4rky
Photo 1036

Castle Street Ford

10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

4rky

ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
Mags ace
How beautiful! It must be hypnotic to have water running outside the door.
August 23rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely. Hopefully it never runs high enough to be a problem to the homes.
August 23rd, 2023  
4rky ace
@marlboromaam @wakelys It's very picturesque but if I lived there I'd worry about damp, flooding, trolls......
August 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely shot
August 23rd, 2023  
narayani ace
Pretty - love your comment 😅
August 23rd, 2023  
