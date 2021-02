Arky

FOR2021 Week 3 - Portraits



Portraits aren't really my thing so the archive will be rummaged through again this week. This is an old photo of Arky sitting on the stairs. As my journey into the world of photography started by taking photos of him with the mobile, he deserves first place in the Portraits week. He was 14 last week and, other than the to-be-expected age-related signs that he is a senior now, he is a happy, healthy cat. Long may it last.