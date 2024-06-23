Sign up
Substation
A boat trip out to the Rampion offshore wind farm in June with Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Great weather, great company and a great day out.
116 turbines, 8 miles off the coast of Brighton - quite the sight to see up close.
The substation is the most complex single component of the windfarm and took nearly 2 years to build.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
334
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
brighton
,
windfarm
,
fxw
,
acros day to day
,
rampion
