Substation by 4rky
334 / 365

Substation

A boat trip out to the Rampion offshore wind farm in June with Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond

Great weather, great company and a great day out.

116 turbines, 8 miles off the coast of Brighton - quite the sight to see up close.

The substation is the most complex single component of the windfarm and took nearly 2 years to build.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

4rky

@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
