337 / 365
Tom
The local port offers behind the scenes tours from time to time. This is Tom our guide who has worked at the port for many years and was very knowledgable about the inner workings and history of the place.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
2
2
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
1986
photos
109
followers
138
following
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
shoreham
,
fxw
,
acros day to day
Mags
ace
Great shot! I like him caught in mid words and b&w.
October 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
He looks like a great guy, love how you framed him.
October 7th, 2024
