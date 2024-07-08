Previous
Tom by 4rky
Tom

The local port offers behind the scenes tours from time to time. This is Tom our guide who has worked at the port for many years and was very knowledgable about the inner workings and history of the place.
8th July 2024

4rky

@4rky
Mags
Great shot! I like him caught in mid words and b&w.
October 7th, 2024  
Diana
He looks like a great guy, love how you framed him.
October 7th, 2024  
