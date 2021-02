Passing Years

FOR2021 Week 3 - Portraits



Early 70s (bottom left) - When I grow up I want to be....

Early 90s (top) - Student nurse

Early 00s (bottom left) - Feeling lucky to be doing the job I dreamt of as a young 'un.

I qualified in Feb 1996. Next week will mark 25 years of working in the NHS.



(Apologies for the poor quality low res image - photos of old photos converted into a collage)