Fuel Line B&W by 4rky
113 / 365

Fuel Line B&W

A different perspective and some in-camera tweaks to ramp up the vintage feel to yesterday's photo.....might have gone a bit heavy on the grain!
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

4rky

Larry L ace
Very nice. I wouldn't have noticed the "extra" grain if you hadn't brought it up...
March 19th, 2021  
