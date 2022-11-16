Previous
Terrace by 4rky
253 / 365

Terrace

16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

4rky

ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
Chris ace
Lovely repetition.
November 17th, 2022  
