Previous
Next
A little blue penguin in quite close to shore , did a little paddling to take photos by Dawn
Photo 1057

A little blue penguin in quite close to shore , did a little paddling to take photos

2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise