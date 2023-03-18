Previous
A lovely old tree at Russell Bay of Islands by Dawn
Photo 1163

A lovely old tree at Russell Bay of Islands

18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Peter Dulis ace
nice tree truck
March 17th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely attractive shot!

Ian
March 17th, 2023  
