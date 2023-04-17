Sign up
Photo 1193
Kererū
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
24
15
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2080
photos
139
followers
130
following
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Superb capture , great detail! fav
April 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
April 16th, 2023
Heather
ace
A great close-up! Love the details with the feathers! Fav
April 16th, 2023
katy
ace
Oh, wow! This is fabulous! What a wonderful close-up, Dawn.
April 16th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Nice close up. I can imagine it saying" Pardon me. Can't you see I'm in the middle of something here?"
April 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A great action capture. I love his fluffy feathers
April 17th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous capture.
April 17th, 2023
Pat
Great feather details, I like how you’ve caught him mid flap. Great shot.
April 17th, 2023
Ellen E
sweet capture
April 17th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
He’s got his eye on you :)
April 17th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great shot
April 17th, 2023
amyK
ace
Wonderful shot
April 17th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That is certainly a different pose for the kereru having his feathers all fluffed up like that!
April 17th, 2023
*lynn
ace
wonderful clarity and great details of the feathers
April 17th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Cool pose!
April 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful bird.
April 17th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@lynnz
@edorreandresen
@ludwigsdiana
Thanking you all for popping in kind comments and favs so much appreciated
April 17th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
So iconic.
April 17th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@yaorenliu
Thanking you Yao
April 17th, 2023
Christina
ace
Gorgeous capture
April 17th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous capture of this beautiful bird.
April 17th, 2023
Pam
ace
Such a great shot!!
April 17th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@christinav
@sangwann
@pamalama
Thanking you for visit kind comments and favs so much appreciated
April 17th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Excellent capture
April 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
