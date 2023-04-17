Previous
Kererū by Dawn
Photo 1193

Kererū

17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb capture , great detail! fav
April 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
April 16th, 2023  
Heather ace
A great close-up! Love the details with the feathers! Fav
April 16th, 2023  
katy ace
Oh, wow! This is fabulous! What a wonderful close-up, Dawn.
April 16th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Nice close up. I can imagine it saying" Pardon me. Can't you see I'm in the middle of something here?"
April 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great action capture. I love his fluffy feathers
April 17th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous capture.
April 17th, 2023  
Pat
Great feather details, I like how you’ve caught him mid flap. Great shot.
April 17th, 2023  
Ellen E
sweet capture
April 17th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
He’s got his eye on you :)
April 17th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great shot
April 17th, 2023  
amyK ace
Wonderful shot
April 17th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
That is certainly a different pose for the kereru having his feathers all fluffed up like that!
April 17th, 2023  
*lynn ace
wonderful clarity and great details of the feathers
April 17th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Cool pose!
April 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful bird.
April 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@lynnz @edorreandresen @ludwigsdiana
Thanking you all for popping in kind comments and favs so much appreciated
April 17th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
So iconic.
April 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@yaorenliu Thanking you Yao
April 17th, 2023  
Christina ace
Gorgeous capture
April 17th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous capture of this beautiful bird.
April 17th, 2023  
Pam ace
Such a great shot!!
April 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@christinav @sangwann @pamalama
Thanking you for visit kind comments and favs so much appreciated
April 17th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Excellent capture
April 17th, 2023  
