Sunset by Dawn
Photo 1483

Sunset

Thanking all who sent best wishes I very much appreciated , I am amazed at how quickly most of issues have resolved my love to you all 💖
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Dawn

Dawn
Brian
Wow!
February 2nd, 2024  
4rky
Lovely!
Glad you're on the mend
February 2nd, 2024  
Babs
Lovely shot. Good to hear you are home and doing well. I had my thyroid removed about 20 years ago but I still have my parathyroid.
February 2nd, 2024  
