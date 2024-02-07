Previous
Meg unfortunately required urgent vet care yesterday having an altercation with our mintee and has lost one eye . by Dawn
Meg unfortunately required urgent vet care yesterday having an altercation with our mintee and has lost one eye .

At time didn’t think any injuries but not so , she is coming home this afternoon but any further photos …..,
Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Mags ace
Oh poor baby! I hope she'll be okay.
February 6th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Oh so sad to hear this, see is so sweet!
February 6th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very sad
February 6th, 2024  
Pat
Oh no, poor thing!
What a lovely photo of her bouncing along here. Hope she’s not too traumatised and recovers soon.
February 6th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Very sad news
February 6th, 2024  
