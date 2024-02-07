Sign up
Photo 1489
Meg unfortunately required urgent vet care yesterday having an altercation with our mintee and has lost one eye .
At time didn’t think any injuries but not so , she is coming home this afternoon but any further photos …..,
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2571
photos
167
followers
123
following
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
Mags
ace
Oh poor baby! I hope she'll be okay.
February 6th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Oh so sad to hear this, see is so sweet!
February 6th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very sad
February 6th, 2024
Pat
Oh no, poor thing!
What a lovely photo of her bouncing along here. Hope she’s not too traumatised and recovers soon.
February 6th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Very sad news
February 6th, 2024
