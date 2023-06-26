Previous
Dew drop by Dawn
Dew drop

26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful.
June 25th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Oh this is stunning. Fav
June 25th, 2023  
Heather ace
So beautiful, Dawn! I love the simplicity of your composition! And your focus for the dewdrop and your bokeh are both amazing! Fav!
June 25th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Well done - almost looks like a bird!
June 25th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous focus and composition
June 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@billdavidson Thanking you Bill

@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanking you Jackie and for fav

@365projectorgheatherb Thanking you Heather and for fav

@maggiemae Thanking you Maggiemae

@seattlite Thanking you Gloria and for fav
June 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
June 25th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Well done. Great pov and the water drop is well caught.
June 25th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Lovely clear focus on that drop.
June 25th, 2023  
