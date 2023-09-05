Previous
Sooc nifty fifty by Dawn
Sooc nifty fifty

5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Photo Details

Diane ace
A neat, moody image.
September 5th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Cool capture!
September 5th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Rain, rain, rain.
September 5th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Captures both the sunshine and the rain.
September 5th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Like it
September 5th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 5th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
miserable for sure,
September 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@eudora Thanking you Diane and for fav

@corinnec Thanking you Corinne

@randystreat Thanking you Kathy

@olivetreeann Thanking you Anne

@ososki Thanking you Bill

@joansmor Thanking you Joan

@yaorenliu Thanks Yao
September 5th, 2023  
katy ace
creative photo of the rain Dawn
September 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
Great weather capture!
September 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@grammyn Thanking you Katy

@marlboromaam Thanking you Mags
September 5th, 2023  
